AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

AVAV stock traded down $9.72 on Wednesday, reaching $100.15. 1,576,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,782. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

