AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%.

AVAV stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.65.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

