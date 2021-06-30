Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,246,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,189 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $184,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 48,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,667. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,754 shares of company stock worth $793,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

