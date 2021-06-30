Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

ADC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.52. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

