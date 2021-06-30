Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $1.20 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,749.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.49 or 0.06464800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.41 or 0.01497604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00410542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00164135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.25 or 0.00628057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00416802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00370286 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

