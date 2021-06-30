Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €117.69 Average PT from Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €118.15 ($139.00).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of EPA:AIR traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €106.48 ($125.27). Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.06.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

