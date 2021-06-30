Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the May 31st total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AKBTY opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

