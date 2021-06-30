Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce $2.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AKTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 360,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,786. The company has a market capitalization of $539.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

