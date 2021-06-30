Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Down 6.6%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 1,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

