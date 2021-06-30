Akumin (TSE:AKU) PT Raised to C$4.30 at National Bank Financial

Akumin (TSE:AKU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.30 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of C$284.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.61. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.98.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.