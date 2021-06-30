Alchemy Pay Market Cap Tops $6.06 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00359684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00144662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00199367 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003892 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

