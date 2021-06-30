Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.82

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.82 and last traded at $183.66, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.74.
ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
