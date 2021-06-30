Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.82

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.82 and last traded at $183.66, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.74.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

