Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.56.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.