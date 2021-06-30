Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of PlayAGS worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PlayAGS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PlayAGS by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

