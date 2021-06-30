Algert Global LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Avient by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Avient by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avient by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Avient by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.