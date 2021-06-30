Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

