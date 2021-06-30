Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

