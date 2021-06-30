Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $4,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

NYSE:FRC opened at $185.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.