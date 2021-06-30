Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.