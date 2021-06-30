Algorand Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $102.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00238929 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00035918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.09 or 0.03021931 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,577,627,725 coins and its circulating supply is 3,097,500,172 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.