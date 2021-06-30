Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,254. The company has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

