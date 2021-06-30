ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

