Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,439 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,573 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.62.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

