Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 91.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

