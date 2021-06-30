Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of The Marcus worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter worth $6,308,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Marcus alerts:

MCS stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $651.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.