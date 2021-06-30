Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 6,799 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFFN opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

