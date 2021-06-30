Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of First Foundation worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 39.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFWM opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

