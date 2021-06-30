Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,541 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,541 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.