Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,796 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

