Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRBK opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.