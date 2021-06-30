Allison H. Abraham Sells 4,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Overstock.com stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $128.50.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
