Allison H. Abraham Sells 4,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Overstock.com stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

