Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) were up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 21,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,100,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

