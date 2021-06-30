AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0271 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 13% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $247,560.83 and $357.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

