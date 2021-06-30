Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $372.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $406.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.