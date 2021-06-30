Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $175.39

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $175.39, but opened at $158.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $159.31, with a volume of 23,797 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

