Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 3,519 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 239.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $1,675,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NYSE:ED opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

