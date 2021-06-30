Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 6,807 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,413.00 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

