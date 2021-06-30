Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,697 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

