Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $354,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

