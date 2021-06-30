Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $403,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 135,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 167,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,101 shares of company stock worth $3,214,124 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $190.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

