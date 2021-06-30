Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $490,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $648.12 million, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 2.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

