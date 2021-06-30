AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,931 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.