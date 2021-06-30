AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Albemarle by 963.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.06. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

