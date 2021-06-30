AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 62,071 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 268,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 27,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

