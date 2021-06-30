AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 152.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $118,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -217.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

