AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

