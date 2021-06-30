Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock worth $340,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

