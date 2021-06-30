Amalgamated Bank Has $853,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Morningstar by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Morningstar by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,837 shares of company stock valued at $51,372,183. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $139.19 and a one year high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

