Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

