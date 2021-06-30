Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 344,263 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

